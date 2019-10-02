A Rum Festival, a Pumpkin Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Saturday, Oct. 5

Chick-Fil-A is hosting a mother and daughter tea party at the Potter Building at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds. In addition to the Chick-Fil-A buffet, guests will drink TeBella Tea and nibble Cupcakes By Ron. A Lily Pulitzer fashion show and pop-up shop will round out the event. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Chick-Fil-A Fruitville location.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Join your fellow buccaneers to celebrate International Rum Day on the Van Wezel lawn. Rum makers from around the world will be pouring their signature blends and shaking up fine cocktails. Live reggae music will be provided by Hyryze and Derric Gobourne Jr. & The Thrill. Tickets prices start at $20 and can be found here.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Put on your boogie shoes and join Primo! for a night of dancing with live performances by Dr. Price and NUJazz. The Italian eatery's full menu will be available if you need to cool down with some antipasto. There is a $15 cover charge and reservations can be made by calling (941) 359-3690.

Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6

The Annual Pumpkin Festival kicks off this Saturday and runs every weekend through the rest of the month. In addition to live music and pie-eating contests, the festival will be hosting a wide rotation of food trucks. This week's lineup includes Currywurst, Smokin' Momma Lora's BBQ and Wicked Good Cupcakes.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on Muse's veranda listening to the melodic sounds of the Rick Costa Jazz trio. After sipping a sauvignon blanc you can take a relaxing stroll around the Ringling Museum grounds. Snoop the full brunch menu here.