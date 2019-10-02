  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Sports

Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Name New Management Team

The Orioles' re-organization includes the promotion of Sarasota's Jennifer Grondahl to senior vice-president of community development and communications.

By Staff 10/2/2019 at 3:50pm

Jennifer Grondahl

Image: Courtesy Photo

As part of its operational reorganization—which began last year, with the hire of executive vice-president and general manager Mike Elias—the Baltimore Orioles has now hired T.J. Brightman as senior vice-president and chief revenue officer; promoted Sarasota's Jennifer Grondahl to senior vice-president of community development and communications; promoted Greg Bader to senior vice-president of administration and experience; and named Lisa Tolson senior vice-president of human resources. Under Elias' direction, the Orioles' organizational talent ranking has risen from 22nd to ninth, according to Baseball America. 

Filed under
baltimore orioles
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Bridges Restaurant Marries Old World and New World Food

12:25pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Rum Festival, a Pumpkin Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

8:00am By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Call it a comeback

Phillippi Farmers' Market Returns Wednesday

10/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Greek Show

Athens Family Restaurant Delivers Food Network-Approved Greek Cuisine

10/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Name New Management Team

3:50pm By Staff

Cut!

Claws Will Return for a Fourth and Final Season

10/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

This is Halloween

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Halloween Events in Sarasota

10/01/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Limelight

All Faiths Food Bank Autumn Harvest

09/30/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Inspo on the go

What's in His Bag: Ringling College Instructor George Cwirko-Godycki

09/13/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

There Goes The Neighborhood

Is Airbnb Ruining Our Neighborhoods?

2:06pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox's Five Favorite Sarasota Buildings

12:47pm By Robert Plunket

New Hires

Mainsail Lodging & Development Names New Managing Partner

10/01/2019 By Staff

Most Expensive Homes

The 10 Most Expensive Homes in Sarasota

10/01/2019 By Susan Burns

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Education

United Way Grant Helps to Fund New Program at Janie’s Garden

5:01pm By Staff

Scholarships

Sarasota's Hugh Culverhouse Donates $1.1 Million to University of Florida

4:38pm By Staff

Grants

Mote Receives Federal Grant to Study Migratory Sharks

4:15pm By Staff

Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Name New Management Team

3:50pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10:28am By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Media

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Introduces New Podcast

09/30/2019 By Staff

Partnerships

Goodwill, SunCoast Blood Bank Launch New Partnership

09/25/2019 By Staff

Got Cheese?

We Got the Skinny on the Trendy Keto Diet

09/23/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Health News

DOH-Sarasota Will Host Teen Health Fair

09/19/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe