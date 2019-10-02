Baltimore Orioles Name New Management Team

Jennifer Grondahl Image: Courtesy Photo

As part of its operational reorganization—which began last year, with the hire of executive vice-president and general manager Mike Elias—the Baltimore Orioles has now hired T.J. Brightman as senior vice-president and chief revenue officer; promoted Sarasota's Jennifer Grondahl to senior vice-president of community development and communications; promoted Greg Bader to senior vice-president of administration and experience; and named Lisa Tolson senior vice-president of human resources. Under Elias' direction, the Orioles' organizational talent ranking has risen from 22nd to ninth, according to Baseball America.