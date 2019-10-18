Sarasota Police Taking Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs

On Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Sarasota Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the community another opportunity to return unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs. The public can bring pills for disposal to the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department at 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota. The Sarasota Police Department is also partnering with Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market Pharmacy, located at 3500 N. Tamiami Trail, as an additional drop-off location; it will also be staffed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous, but note that the DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.