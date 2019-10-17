Bradenton Attorney Appointed to 12th Circuit Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Stephen Matthew Whyte to the Twelfth Circuit Court encompassing DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Whyte, of Bradenton, has been the general counsel for the Manatee County Clerk and Comptroller since 2017. He previously served as a shareholder for Kirk Pinkerton, P.A. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law. He fills the new judicial seat created by House Bill 5011.