Sarasota and Manatee Chambers to Host Business Expo, Networking Event

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce will host a business expo and networking event on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The event will feature more than 150 local exhibitors and typically attracts upwards of 1,000 attendees, who will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by chamber member restaurants and caterers, entertainment, a cash bar and door prizes. This event is open to the public, and no advanced registration is required. General admission is $5 and admission is free for kids 12 and under.