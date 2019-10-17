Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards $40,000 Grant to Embracing Our Differences

A piece from last year's Embracing Our Differences exhibition. Image: Courtesy Embracing our Differences

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently awarded Embracing Our Differences a $40,000 Arts Appreciation grant, which offers unrestricted funding to area arts organizations in support of their artistic missions. According to Sarah Wertheimer, Embracing Our Differences’ executive director, the grant will help fund the organization’s 2020 outdoor exhibition celebrating diversity, which runs Jan. 18 through April 5 at Bayfront Park in downtown Sarasota. The funds will also be directed to Embracing Our Differences’ annual educational outreach programs and initiatives.