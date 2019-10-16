Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 17-23

  1. Arts & Entertainment
Gospel concerts, Eerie Evenings at Historic Spanish Point, the annual Celebration of the Arts and more.

Front, l-r, Donald Frison and Chakara Rosa; back, l-r, WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs, Jamal Sarikoki, Amy Connours, Syreeta Banks, Ariel Blue, Michael Mendez and Key Chorale artistic director Joseph Caulkins.

Image: Sorcha Augustine

American Roots: The Gospel Experience

Oct. 18-19 and 26

The Key Chorale Chamber Singers team up with the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe for three roof-raising concerts of black gospel music to be held at three area churches. Expect inspiration songs like “Amazing Grace,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “Oh Happy Day” and “Wade in the Water.”

Florida Rail Road Museum Pumpkin Patch Express

Oct. 19-20 and 26-27  

If you’ve never taken the family to the Florida Rail Road Museum in Parrish, here’s a fun introductory event. Board a train for a short ride to a pumpkin patch for pumpkin picking, hay rides, Lincoln Log building and more. Save time and buy your tickets online at frrm.org.  

 

Eerie Evenings at Historic Spanish Point

Oct. 18 and 25

Join the Bradenton Paranormal Society for a moonlit stroll around Historical Spanish Point. Are you brave enough to visit the old homesteads, historical mounds and settler cemeteries after dark? Lots of other spooky Halloween events around town, too, in the coming days; check out our blog here.  

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Touring Production of Romeo & Juliet

Oct. 17

The talented acting students of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory are taking a fast-paced, 45-minute version of the Shakespeare classic on the road to schools throughout Florida this fall. They’ve saved three public performances for folks like us. Thursday evening, they’ll be at the Glenridge Performing Arts Center in Sarasota; Nov. 8 at State College of Florida at Lakewood Ranch; and Nov. 17 at Bay Preserve in Osprey for a special afternoon outdoor performance. Click here for details on how to purchase tickets. 

Bishop Museum National Fossil Day

Oct. 19

Enjoy half-priced admission to The Bishop Saturday in honor of National Fossil Day. While you’re there check out the new exhibit from the American Museum of Natural History, “Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures,” and explore the new Mosaic Backyard Universe’s dig pit. Who knows what you may uncover?

Annual Celebration of the Arts

Oct. 21

Take in free mini-performances by the Sarasota Cuban Ballet, Westcoast Gospel Choir, and the Florida Studio Theatre Suffragist Project with Choral Artists of Sarasota when the annual Celebration of the Arts returns to the Van Wezel. Sponsored by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, the evening

