Sarasota Dermatologist Named 2019 Surgeon of the Year

Dr. J Morgan O’Donoghue of O’Donoghue Dermatology was named 2019 "Surgeon of the Year" by the Florida Society of Dermatologic Surgeons at its annual meeting this month. The award recognizes outstanding surgical skills, commitment to the wellbeing of patients, and leadership within the society, of which O'Donoghue was president in 2016.

O'Donoghue is a graduate of the Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his internship in internal medicine at Tulane University in New Orleans, and went on to do his residency in dermatology and cutaneous surgery at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. He is also a member of the American Society for Mohs Surgery, the Sarasota County Medical Society and the American Academy of Dermatology. He is also section chief of dermatology at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Internal Medicine Residency Program.