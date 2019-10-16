Oktoberfest, Fried Chicken and Champagne and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Thursday, Oct. 17

Be a part of the conversation at this eco-conscious event hosted by the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream on St. Armands Circle and the Sierra Club. Participants who stop by between 6 and 9 p.m. to partake in a video project on community health and advancing local clean energy solutions will be awarded a kid's-size scoop of ice cream.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Join host Frances Newton as she shares her culinary knowledge in this educational food series at Historic Spanish Point. Learn healthy tips derived from the natural world that will transform your kitchen experiences. This week features “The Yearling Recipe for Corn Pone,” an adaptation of crackling bread. Reserve your tickets here.

Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20

Celebrate the season with a bounty of smoked sausages, pretzels, sauerkraut and, of course, beer. A wide variety of live performances will take place over the weekend including authentic German music and dancing. Admission to the festival is free.

Saturday, Oct. 19

There are some who argue the finest food and drink pairing is that of crispy fried chicken and a sparkling glass of Champagne. Try the combination yourself at this daytime soirée hosted by Michael's Wine Cellar and Veuve Clicquot. Tickets start at $125 and can be reserved online.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Rudolph's restaurant inside The Sarasota Modern is serving a three-course wine dinner. Guests can enjoy a beet and berry salad with duck confit and braised short ribs with farro succotash. Wine pairings provided by Maison Noir Wines by Andre Mack. Plates start at $60 and can be purchased here.