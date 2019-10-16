All Faiths Food Bank Names New Chief Financial Officer

Michael Zeibell Image: Courtesy Photo

All Faiths Food Bank has promoted Michael Ziebell, MBA, to Chief Financial Officer. Zeibell's responsibilities now include human resources, IT, finance and administration. He joined the food bank in 2018 with 35 years’ experience in the food business, including more than 15 years as the CFO of various food distribution industries. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has also earned the Certified Risk Manager (CRM) designation from The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.