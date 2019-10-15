'The Great Love Debate' Comes to Sarasota

Brian Howie hosts The Great Love Debate Image: Courtesy Photo

The battle of the sexes is coming to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre and Humor Institute on Monday, Oct. 21, in the form of The Great Love Debate. Feisty, entertaining and interactive, the debate is set up as a town hall comedy show, during which the audience and stage personalities bridge the love and dating gap by offering different perspectives through humor.

The Great Love Debate has traveled to 11 countries and 95 cities, including London, Sydney, Bangkok, Tel Aviv and Shanghai. After 397 debates and a five-year world tour, this will be The Great Love Debate’s first visit to Sarasota.

Host Brian Howie says his favorite part of the show is "watching all the walls come down over 90 minutes." Audience members often enter thinking nobody else shares their thoughts and opinions on love and dating, but find unexpected camaraderie and similarities by the end of the debate. “There is tremendous bonding in that, and 48 couples that we know of are currently engaged or married after first meeting at a Great Love Debate show,” Howie says.

Whether you’re single or married, old or young, the debate is meant for everyone. The goal is to get the audience to laugh and learn about confidently communicating and navigating the world of relationships. There is also a post-show mixer and meet and greet, giving debaters an opportunity to socialize.

The Great Love Debate starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at McCurdy's, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $25.