Local Firm Wins WebAward for Sarasota EDC Website Redesign

On Ideas, a creative marketing firm, was presented a 2019 WebAward for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development by the Web Marketing Association. The firm earned the award for the redesign of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County website. The previous website was out of date and difficult to navigate, prompting a complete redesign with fresh creative and content by the 10-person On Ideas team. The site was scored in categories for design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copywriting and ease of use, scoring above the industry average in each category. The WebAwards consists of 96 industry categories with each website competing with others in the same category. If an entry receives a score of 60 or greater out of a possible 70 points granted by the judges, the entry receives the Outstanding Website award, which is the recognition presented to On Ideas.