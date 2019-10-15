Locals Honored by Florida Association of Realtors

The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee recently presented the Florida Association of Realtors' Florida Honor Society award to Barry and Sherry Grooms, owners of SaraBay Suncoast Realty, Inc. Barry Grooms, president-elect of the Florida Realtor Association, is a 10-year recipient of the award; Sherry Grooms, president of Women’s Council of Realtors-Manatee, is a 12-year recipient. The Grooms were honored for their help in forging a business partnership with the Florida Association of Realtors through their dedication on a local, state and national level.

The 185,000-member Florida Association of Realtors established an honor society thirty-one years ago to recognize members of local boards and associations who are active in Florida's state association. The honor society also salutes members for participation at the local and national levels of the realtor organization; for activity in the National Association of Realtors' institutes, societies and councils; for designations earned; for educational activities; and for political involvement.