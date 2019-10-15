Council of Neighborhood Associations to Celebrate 58th Anniversary

The Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) will celebrate its 58th anniversary with a dinner at the Bayfront Community Center on Nov. 1, where it will also honor CONA past president Ann Kaplan. The council represents more than 70 neighborhood, condo, resident and homeowner organizations whose members include more than 35,000 Sarasota citizens. Its mission is to provide practical information to member associations on community concerns and issues and to urge local and state governments to encourage sensible growth.