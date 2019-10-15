Child Protection Center Seeks Volunteers for Intervention Program

The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has issued a call for volunteers for its intervention program, the Children’s and Families Supervised Visitation Program (CFSVP). CFSVP provides a safe place for children to interact with their non-custodial parent. Ongoing parent and child contact, through supervised visitation, has been shown to be crucial to a child’s mental health and ability to build a healthy relationship with the non-custodial parent. More than 70 Sarasota County citizens serve as CFSVP volunteers. Volunteers are tasked with monitoring the exchange between the child and their parent and taking detailed notes during the interaction that will be sent to the court. The next training will be held on Oct. 25 in Venice, but training opportunities are available in both Venice and Sarasota. To register or request more information, email brooker@cpcsarasota.org or call (941) 492-6491.