Posh Plum Furniture Consignment Will Open New, Larger Showroom

Posh Plum Furniture Consignment's new location is located in the former G. Fried Flooring America space. Image: Courtesy Photo

Posh Plum Furniture Consignment has signed a 9,576-square-foot lease at 4608 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The retailer plans to open a new location across the street from its existing location, which is about 2,000 square feet smaller, at the end of November. Nick DeVito, II, SIOR, and Joanna Ginder of Ian Black Real Estate handled both sides of the transaction. The landlords are Marilou Stone, Phyllis R. Swerdlow and Arlene R. Ray.

Posh Plum, which purchases and consigns high-end furniture, has four stores, located in Sarasota, Bonita Springs, Naples and Boca Raton. Renovations to the new location will include opening up the space for a showroom, building out an executive office and break room, upgrading flooring and signage, and interior and exterior paint. G. Fried Flooring America, which previously occupied the space, relocated in January.