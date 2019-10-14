New Report Details Local Auto Emissions Trends

Traffic on the way to Anna Maria Island. Image: Everett Dennison

Greenhouse gases are some of the biggest contributors to climate change and global warming, and the majority of those gases are due to transportation—specifically from automobiles in cities and suburbs. According to a New York Times report, which analyzed new national data from Boston University’s Database of Road Transportation Emissions, "emissions from driving in the Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla., metro area grew more slowly than population between 1990 and 2017, which means emissions per person have decreased." Still, reducing emissions in a more meaningful way on a national level "requires both technological and behavioral change, said Deb Niemeier, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Maryland. Fundamentally, you need to make vehicles pollute less, make people drive less, or both." To read more, click here.