Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes Starts Oct. 18

Kolter Homes' Palm Beach model in Cresswind, a new-home community on the Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes. Image: Courtesy Kolter Homes

Buyers searching for their perfect home and homeowners seeking ideas on how to bring their existing residences into the 21st century will find plenty of inspiration at the 22nd annual Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes.

The self-guided tour, taking place Oct. 18 through Nov. 17, will open the doors to more than 90 models and move-in ready homes in 17 villages throughout the 31,000-acre master-planned community, the best-selling community of its type in the nation.

The newest developments to be featured on the tour are Kolter Homes’ Cresswind, its latest 55-plus new home community; The Palisades, from Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton; and Woodleaf Hammock, featuring M/I Homes and Meritage Homes.

Several public events are planned around the tour, starting with a block party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at Lakewood Ranch Main Street. The complete list of events can be found at lakewoodranch.com/tour.

Tour-goers can pick up a guide and map at the Lakewood Ranch Information Center at 8130 Lakewood Main Street, which is open Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.