Halfacre Construction Company Names New Senior Project Manager

Lakewood Ranch-based Halfacre Construction Company has named Rick Milhoan senior project manager. Milhoan brings more than 28 years of project experience at the executive and management levels to the company; to date, he has managed complex construction projects with an accumulative value of more than $800 million. He is a certified construction manager through the Construction Management Association of America, and his expertise includes the governmental, education, commercial, pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing and infrastructure sectors for new and renovation projects. Previously, Milhoan served as the president and project executive at an Ohio-based construction company. During his time there, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations, including all pre-construction and construction phase construction management services.