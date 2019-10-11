Sara Brunow Named Asolo Rep Education and Engagement Director

Sara Brunow Image: Courtesy Photo

Asolo Repertory Theatre has named Sara Brunow its new education and engagement director. Brunow is a theatre artist and educator who has worked as an arts administrator, teaching artist, director, performer, dramaturg, artistic adaptor, sensory storyteller and arts integration specialist. She completed her bachelor of fine arts in music theater from Shenandoah Conservatory in 2005 and received her MFA in theatre for young audiences from the University of Central Florida in 2015, where she specialized in creating sensory-aware theatrical interventions with and for students on the autism spectrum. Most recently, she was the director of community engagement at Houston's Theatre Under The Stars, where she also coordinated the Tommy Tune Awards (Houston’s high school musical theatre awards) and Public Works Houston (a year-long program where community members and theatre professionals work together to learn, create, and grow as humans and artists).

Brunow's position is sponsored by the Muriel O’Neil Fund for the Performing Arts of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.