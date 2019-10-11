Openings
Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue
The high-end clothing store also operates locations in Tampa and Beverly Hills.
Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing, a purveyor of high-end men's fashion, has opened a location at 45 S. Palm Avenue in Sarasota. The store—which also operates boutiques in Tampa and Beverly Hills—has been in business since 1981 and offers bespoke pieces and alterations in addition to off-the-rack options from designers like Peter Millar, Edward Armah, Smathers & Branson and Southern Tide, as well its own private label.