Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing, a purveyor of high-end men's fashion, has opened a location at 45 S. Palm Avenue in Sarasota. The store—which also operates boutiques in Tampa and Beverly Hills—has been in business since 1981 and offers bespoke pieces and alterations in addition to off-the-rack options from designers like Peter Millar, Edward Armah, Smathers & Branson and Southern Tide, as well its own private label.