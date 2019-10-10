Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 10-16

Oct. 12-Dec. 1

Selby Gardens takes us to Asia for its latest Orchid Show, with a colorful profusion of orchids from that part of the world, plus ikebana, bonsai and other examples of traditional Japanese garden design. Lots of related workshops and lectures, too; visit selby.org/events/event/the-orchid-show-2019/ for details.

A scene from a recent Garden Music concert. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Oct. 13

Speaking of Selby, the fall Garden Music series of outdoor concerts under the banyan trees kicks off in a swinging way Sunday with the Ocean’s Eleven Big Band and vocalist John Rinell, singing hits from the Sinatra songbook. Included in your admission to Selby Gardens.

Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27

The area’s biggest fall festival, the Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival, opens Saturday. Worth the drive out east to find the perfect pumpkin, get lost in the corn maze, hop on the hayride or make a new friend in the petting zoo. The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27.

Oct. 12

Don your Halloween costume and head to Ed Smith Stadium for a free evening of family games and activities and a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, plus a meet-and-greet with the Orioles mascot, the Bird. (Tweet that!) Lots more Halloween events in the coming weeks, too; check out our chockfull event blog here.

The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble Image: Photo by Wildlight

Oct. 11-12

The Ringling Museum opens its Art of Performance season with one of the premier Indian classical dance ensembles, an all-female troupe acclaimed for its powerful lyricism. Two performances in the Historic Asolo Theater, accompanied by live music. Last chance, too, to catch the marvelous Fabric of India exhibit from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum; it closes Oct. 13.

SCD dancer Zoe Austin in “Voices.” Image: Sorcha Augustine

Oct. 10-13

SCD opens its 14th season with works by rising choreographers. Four performances at the intimate Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. Find out about the rest of the season, too, here.

Will Stapleton, Samantha Dempsey, Marc Johnson, Brooke Emmerich, Reilly O’Connell, and Tim Heimstra in Pinocchio. Image: Sarah Haley

Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26

Florida Studio Theatre opens this season’s Children's Theatre Series with a new, fast-paced production of the classic fairy tale about a misbehaving wooden puppet who yearns to be a real boy. Just $20 if you buy a ticket to all four shows in this season’s series; at $5 a show, that’s a real bargain for families.