United Way Suncoast Names New CEO

Jessica Muroff Image: Courtesy Photo

The United Way Suncoast (UWS) board of directors has announced Jessica Muroff as the organization’s new CEO. Muroff replaces former UWS CEO Suzanne McCormick, who was recently named president of United Way Worldwide. Muroff, currently the CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, is a member of the University of South Florida (USF) Women in Leadership and Philanthropy program, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Florida, CEO Council of Tampa Bay, Athena Society of Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women. She also chairs the Nonprofit Leadership Center of Tampa Bay. In her current role with the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, Muroff has increased the number of girls served as well as the funding base for eight counties in the area. She will begin work for United Way Suncoast on November 5, 2019.