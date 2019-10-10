Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

Malaka Hilton Image: Courtesy Photo

Malaka Hilton, founder and president of Admiral Travel International (ATI), has been recognized for the 17th consecutive year on Travel + Leisure's 18th annual "A-List" for her specialty in Egypt and the Middle East. Hilton also specializes in planning luxury travel experiences in Morocco, South Africa and United Arab Emirates. Most recently, Hilton led a February 2019 river cruise of the Nile and led ATI travelers in exploring Abu Simbel, Memphis, Sakkara, Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx; details for a private charter of the cruise ship Crystal Skye to—and within—Morocco in 2021 have just been released as part of series of journeys run by Hilton and her husband and business partner Ryan Hilton. Plans are also underway for a future private jet experience to Egypt with the Hiltons in the coming years.