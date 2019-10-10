Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Wins eTSY Award at Annual Tourism Summit

Manasota Beach in Englewood Image: Shutterstock

The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau was recently recognized for its innovative campaign work in tourism marketing, receiving an eTourism Summit Excellence Award (also known as an eTSY Award) from Expedia Group Media Solutions at the eTourism Summit in San Francisco this week. The bureau's campaign, “Outsiders Welcome,” earned an award for best use of video. The Outsiders Welcome campaign promoted differentiating factors of Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach from competing Florida destinations, and emphasized the area’s wealth of extraordinary outside activities and gorgeous natural settings, including the tagline “Our Best Side is Outside.”