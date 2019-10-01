Lakewood Ranch Opens New Information Center

Lakewood Ranch's new information center and bus tour. Image: Courtesy Photo

LWR Communities has opened a new information center on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. The center will be open from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It will also remain open during certain Main Street events, such as the LWR Block Party and Music on Main. The center features interactive tools, custom maps, village comparisons, and access to community specialists. It will also be the departure point for Lakewood Ranch’s community bus tours, which began earlier this year. These free tours are offered weekly by a community specialist who shares information on our community amenities and new home villages.

With the new location, both the north and south information centers have been closed permanently, and the staff has moved to Main Street.