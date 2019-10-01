Impact 100 SRQ Will Announce Grant Finalists Oct. 15

On Oct. 15, Impact 100 SRQ will gather to announce the five local nonprofits vying for one of two $114,000 grants to fund one of their community projects. Impact 100 SRQ, an affiliate of the international Impact 100 network, debuted earlier this year with a goal to award $100,000 high-impact grants annually to charities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. In this inaugural year, 228 local women have contributed $1,000 or more to enable Impact 100 SRQ to fund the two grants—a total of $228,000—designed to deliver lasting change in the community. The organization selected the five finalists from 84 grant applications submitted this year in the categories of arts and culture, education, environment and recreation, family, and health and wellness. The final vote to select the two grant recipients will take place at the annual meeting and grant award celebration on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The Oct. 15 is free and open to the public; for more information, click here.