Claws star Niecy Nash Image: Courtesy Photo

Season three of Claws, TNT's show about a crew of manicurists-slash-criminals living in Palmetto, ended on a bang this summer, with many of your favorite characters left dangling. Thankfully, TNT announced Tuesday that the show will be back a fourth and final season. The program is one of TV's most entertaining shows, a witty blend of Florida noir, dark comedy and outlandish style. We'll be sad to see it go, but happy that we get one more season to binge.