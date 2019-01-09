New Beach Bistro Coming to Downtown Sarasota

Sean Murphy Image: Sarasota Magazine

Restaurateur Sean Murphy is bringing a second location of his revered Anna Maria Island restaurant Beach Bistro to downtown Sarasota. Murphy plans to open a second Beach Bistro in Blvd Sarasota, a new 49-unit luxury condo development under construction at 500 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The restaurant is slated to open at the same time the building is completed, in early 2020.