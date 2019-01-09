NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Takes Place Feb. 2

The Manatee County branch of the NAACP is holding its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 525 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. E., Bradenton. The theme of this year's breakfast is celebrating the 1960s. Tickets are $30. Call (941) 592-1257 for more info or to reserve a seat. The NAACP was created to fight for voting rights, fair employment opportunities, desegregation and basic civil rights for all.