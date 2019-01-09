Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

Karen Medford Image: Courtesy Karen Medford

Sarasota's Richard and Karen Medford are opening a second Sirius Day Spa location this spring. The spa is a franchise company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that offers facials, manicures, pedicures, event and blow dry bar services, massages, aromatherapy, waxing, body wraps, teeth whitening, guided mediation, eyelash extensions and more. The new location is slated to open by the end of the first quarter of this year at 8502 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park. The new location follows the area's first Sirius Day Spa, which opened last year at 11585 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch.