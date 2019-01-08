Drum Circles, the Sugarbell Festival and More Local Dining Events

Thursday, Jan. 10

It's very hard to beat a beer garden, unless you've placed a drum circle in the mix. Starting at 7 p.m. at the Big Top Brewing Company, enjoy local brew with a weekly drum circle. Patrons are encouraged to get off their seats and dance the night away!

Saturday, Jan. 12

It's the first food truck rally of the new year! Head to Big Top Brewing Company at 5 p.m. for classics food trucks like the Full Belly Burger and Sweet Niche. They'll even be bringing out fire pits for roasting!

Saturday, Jan. 12

Brown's Grove is hosting a Sugarbell Festival at the downtown Sarasota farmers' market on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (regular market remain 7 a.m.-1 p.m.). There will be informational speakers, Miss Florida Citrus, historical citrus memorabilia, 100 percent sugarbell juice, and more. Some other vendors will be using sugarbells in their products that day. Musical guests will be The Wandering Hours, who perform neo-traditional modern folk.

Friday, Jan. 11

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is hosting a family-friendly food truck rally at North Jetty Park. There will be fun yard games, live music and plenty of food trucks. The rally begins at 5 p.m. and is located at 1000 S. Casey Key Road. The food truck lineup features North Jetty Tap & Grill, Above the Grain, Smokin’ Momma Lora’s BBQ, Mobile Sausage Express, K-Nam Style Food Truck, Ribeye Wagon, The Purple Belle Ice Cream Truck, Kona Ice Miller's Homemade Soft Pretzels and Pickled Pink.