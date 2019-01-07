Ringling Museum Bayfront Gardens Workshops Set for January and February

Mable's Rose Garden at The Ringling. Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Staff who care for the Ringling Museum’s acres and acres of gardens will lead two Bayfront Gardens Workshops this winter.

On Saturday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., a discussion about fertilizers and their use in the landscape will take place in the Chao Lecture Hall, followed by a walking tour of the museum grounds. Cost is $10 for museum members; $20 for nonmembers.

And on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., Karen Smith, curator of Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden, will teach you the basics of planting and maintaining your own rose garden in Florida’s challenging soil. Once again, the talk will take place in the Chao Lecture Hall, followed by a walking tour of the Rose Garden. Cost is $10 for museum members; $20 for nonmembers.

And the Ringling’s Bayfront Gardens Tours continue on Saturday mornings through April 27. The 90-minute tours of the museum’s “living collections” provides a historic overview of the development of the property. Details here.