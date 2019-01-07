City Conducting Online Survey on Top Local Issues

The City of Sarasota is asking those who live in, work in or visit the City of Sarasota to complete an online survey that asks for feedback on a wide variety of topics. The survey is the first that the city has conducted in five years, and covers issues such as parks programs, sustainability, growth and development. Feedback about services, programs and priorities will be presented to the Sarasota City Commission. The survey is available here through Saturday, Feb. 9, and is available in both English and Spanish.