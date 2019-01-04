County Recognized for Sustainable Supply Chain Practices

The Supply & Demand Chain Executive award Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota County government's materials management team recently earned the Green Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes companies and organizations that are making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their operations and supply chains. As part of the division's efforts to promote and practice sustainability, it has made strides in eliminating waste through recycling and collaboration with suppliers and vendors.