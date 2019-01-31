Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Picks New President

Heather Kasten Image: Courtesy Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce recently hired Heather Kasten as the organization's new president and chief executive officer, effective Monday, March 4. Kasten has served as the president and chief executive officer of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance for the past five years. While there, she doubled the Alliance's membership numbers and exceeded yearly revenue goals. The search for a new Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance leader is already underway. Kasten will replace former Sarasota Chamber of Commerce president Kevin Cooper, who left the organization to join Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium late last year.