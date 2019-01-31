New Home Sales Increased Between October and November

Sales of new single-family homes in America increased by 16.9 percent between last October and November, but the November figure remained 7.7 percent below the November 2017 rate, according to new statistics published by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sales increased by 15 percent between November 2017 and November 2018 in the Northeast, while declining by 2.5 percent in the Midwest, 0.8 percent in the South and 25.9 percent in the West.