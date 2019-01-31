Manufacturer Opens New 28,000-Square-Foot Connector Building

From left to right: PGT Innovations' Danielle Mikesell, Brad West, Bob Keller, Debbie LaPinska, Jeff Jackson, John Engelstad, Dave McCutcheon and Brent Boydston Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

North Venice's PGT Innovations, which manufactures impact-resistant doors and windows, recently completed construction on a new building that connects two of the company’s existing glass processing plants. The new structure creates a large continuous space for the company’s glass processing operations, which allows for easier and more efficient storage and transportation. The 28,000-square-foot connector building was built by Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp.