Law Firm Adds New Associate

Bianca Manos Image: Courtesy Jan Oglesby

The Sarasota law firm Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen, and Ginsburg, P.A., recently hired Bianca Manos as an associate. Her practice is focused on family law and commercial litigation. Prior to joining Icard Merrill, Manos represented corporate and individual clients in matters involving personal injury, premises liability and property damage litigation. She received her undergraduate degree in English from the University of Florida and her Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.