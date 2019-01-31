Environment
Forum Covers Environmental and Health Impacts of Phosphate Mining
The League of Women Voters of Manatee County is hosting the forum on Monday, Feb. 11.
The League of Women Voters of Manatee County is hosting a free public forum on the environmental and health impacts of phosphate mining from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, at the Bradenton Woman's Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. The panel will include Andre Mele of Suncoast Waterkeeper and the Sierra Club, Charlie Hunsicker of Manatee County's natural resources department and Russell Schweiss of Mosaic. Reservations are not required.