Forum Covers Environmental and Health Impacts of Phosphate Mining

A Florida phosphate mine Image: Jim Damaski/Tampa Bay Times via AP file

The League of Women Voters of Manatee County is hosting a free public forum on the environmental and health impacts of phosphate mining from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, at the Bradenton Woman's Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. The panel will include Andre Mele of Suncoast Waterkeeper and the Sierra Club, Charlie Hunsicker of Manatee County's natural resources department and Russell Schweiss of Mosaic. Reservations are not required.