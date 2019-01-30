Jeffrey Toobin Image: Courtesy sarasotatigerbay.com

Jeffrey Toobin, a staff writer for The New Yorker and a senior legal analyst for CNN, has rescheduled a talk he was scheduled to give to benefit the Sarasota Tiger Bay Club. The date has been changed from Thursday, Feb. 7, to Thursday, March 7. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and takes place at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. The event is sold out. Toobin will provide a look into the inner workings of the Supreme Court and its influence, and will discuss how upcoming elections will shape the court and the nation.