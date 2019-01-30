Real Estate Firm Adds New Sales Associate

Doug Sullivan Image: Staff

Ian Black Real Estate recently hired Doug Sullivan as a sales associate. Sullivan has more than 30 years of retail experience and project development leadership. From 1998 to 2012, he was the president and chief executive officer of Stonewood Holdings. While there, he led the company from inception through the development of 18 Stonewood Grill & Tavern and four Peach Valley Café restaurant locations. Prior to joining Ian Black, Sullivan was an associate at LandQwest Commercial Real Estate in Tampa.