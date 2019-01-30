Florida Tax Revenue Generated Through Airbnb Totaled $89.5 Million Last Year

An Airbnb dinner offered through its 'Experiences' program Image: Courtesy press.atairbnb.com

Airbnb last year collected and paid out more than $89.5 million in tax revenue to Florida state and local governments on behalf of its hosts, up from $45.7 million in 2017. The company collected and paid $62.5 million in sales tax revenue to the Florida Department of Revenue last year and another $27 million to local governments. The company transferred $1.1 million to the office of Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates. Airbnb and Sarasota County agreed in 2017 to let the company collect Tourist Development Tax money on short-term Airbnb rentals and then pay the county on behalf of its hosts. The Tourist Development Tax is a 5 percent charge on revenue from rentals of six months or less.