Florida Tax Revenue Generated Through Airbnb Totaled $89.5 Million Last Year

Thanks to an agreement hammered out in 2017, the company last year transferred $1.1 million to Sarasota County on behalf of its hosts.

By Staff 1/30/2019 at 11:12am

An Airbnb dinner offered through its 'Experiences' program

Image: Courtesy press.atairbnb.com

Airbnb last year collected and paid out more than $89.5 million in tax revenue to Florida state and local governments on behalf of its hosts, up from $45.7 million in 2017. The company collected and paid $62.5 million in sales tax revenue to the Florida Department of Revenue last year and another $27 million to local governments. The company transferred $1.1 million to the office of Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates. Airbnb and Sarasota County agreed in 2017 to let the company collect Tourist Development Tax money on short-term Airbnb rentals and then pay the county on behalf of its hosts. The Tourist Development Tax is a 5 percent charge on revenue from rentals of six months or less.

hospitality, taxes, data, Tourist Development Tax, Biz Daily, tourism, Barbara Ford-Coates, AirBNB
