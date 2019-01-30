Blood Bank Joins National Testing Cooperative

A SunCoast Blood Bank donor Image: Courtesy Jayne Giroux

SunCoast Blood Bank recently joined the National Blood Testing Cooperative, a new blood testing cooperative created by nine nonprofit blood centers throughout the country. The cooperative provides high-quality testing services, at cost, to its owner-members by eliminating profit markups that large testing entities charge. Testing services are set to begin by the end of this year. Other blood centers that are members of the cooperative are located in Missouri, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisiana and California, as well as Gainesville, Florida.