Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 3-9

Jay Leno Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 3

From longtime Tonight Show host to stand-up comic, Jay Leno brings the funny to the Van Wezel. Tickets are going fast.

Itzhak Perlman Image: Courtesy Perlman Music Program Suncoast

Jan. 5

The acclaimed PMP Music Program/Suncoast winter residency—two weeks of music making with Itzhak Perlman and 31 of the world’s most talented young musicians—wraps up with Perlman leading the PMP String Orchestra and Patrick Romano leading the PMP Chorus. At the Sarasota Opera House.

Jan. 4-6

Grammy Award-winning violinist James Ehnes—who happens to live in Bradenton—performs Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No.1 when the Sarasota Orchestra presents its next Masterworks concerts at Neel Performing Arts Center and the Van Wezel. Anu Tali conducts.

Laura Rook, Coburn Goss and Amanda Fallon Smith in The Crucible. Image: John Revisky

Jan. 11–March 10; Previews Jan. 9-10

Asolo Rep continues its 60th anniversary season with Arthur Miller’s timeless, Tony Award-winning parable about the dangers of fear and hatred of the unknown, inspired by the “witch hunt” atmosphere of the McCarthy era.

The cast of Something Rotten! Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 7-8

The musical comedy about two playwrighting brothers stuck in the shadow of William Shakespeare comes to the Van Wezel for two hilarious performances. Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Jan. 2-20

Next up for the talented FSU/Asolo Conservatory acting students: Henrik Ibsen’s moody morality play about a 19th century Norwegian family that confronts the late husband’s murky past.

The Available Cupholders Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Jan. 4-5

A fan favorite at Florida Studio Theatre’s Sarasota Improv Festival each summer, this Austin, Texas-based improv troupe returns with two shows in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre, plus three workshops for aspiring improv comedians.

Jan. 4

Thomas Wynn & The Believers headline this month’s free concert and block party on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. The fun starts at 6 p.m.