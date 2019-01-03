Trust Company Names New Assistant Vice President

Reppard Gordon Image: Courtesy Jo Morello

Venice's Caldwell Trust Company recently hired Reppard Gordon as an assistant vice president and trust officer. Gordon has 17 years of experience in finance, and has worked with individuals as a trust officer and with businesses through Caldwell’s retirement planning services. Based in Caldwell’s Venice office, Gordon’s focus is on south Sarasota County, including Venice and North Port, as well as on Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and other parts of Charlotte County. Most recently, he was branch administrator and executive vice president at Premier Community Bank of Florida.