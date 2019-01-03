Taste the Tropics
Four Tropical Salads to Try
Up your fruit intake with these four tasty dishes.
Isan Papaya salad of green papaya, chili, tomatoes, anchovy, Thai long bean and lime juice at Isan Thai Restaurant
Michael's Seasonal salad of greens, Gorgonzola, figs and candied pecans at Michael's On East
Carambola and avocado salad with arugula, red onion and pomegranate seeds
Coctel de Fruta with cucumber, mango, watermelon, oranges, pineapple, jicama, lemon juice and chili powder at La Primavera