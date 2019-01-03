Florida No. 14 in Ranking of States Most Affected By Federal Government Shutdown

Florida ranks No. 14 in a new analysis of states most affected by the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government published by WalletHub, a financial research website. The website created the rankings by looking at the number of federal jobs in each state, the amount of federal contract dollars the states receive, access to national parks, the number of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in each state and more. According to the report, Florida ranks No. 3 in the nation for having a high percentage of its gross state product come from real estate; mortgage processing will be affected by staffing shortages at federal agencies.