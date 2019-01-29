Deals
Real Estate Company Opens Downtown Office
PropLogix, a real estate company that employs more than 110 people, recently moved its operations back to downtown Sarasota, with an office in Main Street Plaza adjacent to the Hollywood 11 movie theater. PropLogix works with attorneys and title agents to uncover critical property issues to protect buyers and sellers in real estate transactions. The company expects to continue to grow in the coming years and is currently hiring.