  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Deals

Real Estate Company Opens Downtown Office

PropLogix, which employs more than 110 people, recently moved its operations back to downtown Sarasota.

By Staff 1/29/2019 at 12:12pm

Image: Pixabay

PropLogix, a real estate company that employs more than 110 people, recently moved its operations back to downtown Sarasota, with an office in Main Street Plaza adjacent to the Hollywood 11 movie theater. PropLogix works with attorneys and title agents to uncover critical property issues to protect buyers and sellers in real estate transactions. The company expects to continue to grow in the coming years and is currently hiring.

Filed under
Hollywood 20, PropLogix, Big Deals, real estate, Biz Daily
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food

New Downtown Restaurant Opens

01/29/2019 By Staff

Trendspotting

I Tried It: Celery Juice

01/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Restaurant Review

Rudolph's, a Hip Restaurant and Bar, Enlivens the Stylish New Sarasota Modern Hotel

01/28/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Life of the Party

How to Plan the Ultimate Party

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton, Giulia Heyward, Cooper Levey-Baker, and Michael Riedel

Hosts With the Mosts

Secrets from Top Home Party Throwers

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Coming Soon

Sarasota's Own Charlie Barnett in New Netflix Series Russian Doll, Starting Feb. 1

01/28/2019 By Kay Kipling

Retail

American Spending During Super Bowl Expected to Reach $14.8 Billion

01/28/2019 By Staff

Events

'Creativity Conference' Scheduled for March 29-31

01/28/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Visible Men Impact Awards

01/28/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

WBTT Brings to Light James Baldwin's Seldom-Seen The Amen Corner

01/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

FST's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time a Stirring Journey

01/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty 101

How to Create a 'No Makeup' Makeup Look

01/25/2019 By Heather Saba

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

01/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Real Estate Company Opens Downtown Office

01/29/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Housing Starts Up

01/28/2019 By Staff

ENCHANTED FOREST

Prepare to be Dazzled in Venice at This Year’s Orchid Show and Sale

01/25/2019 By Pam Daniel

NEST

A Historic Venice Estate Hits the Market

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

New Manatee County Neighborhood Will Include 84 Villas

01/25/2019 By Staff

On the Labyrinth Trail

Seven Sarasota Labyrinths for Meditating, Meandering and More

01/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

News & City Life

Tourism

Tourism Nonprofit Expands Sales Team

01/29/2019 By Staff

Politics

Report Estimates Federal Shutdown Cost the Economy $11 Billion

01/29/2019 By Staff

New hires

Latino Nonprofit Names New Special Projects Coordinator

01/28/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Visible Men Impact Awards

01/28/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Environment

Historian's Talk Will Raise Money for Maritime Museum

01/25/2019 By Staff

Data

Survey Finds Small Business Owners Concerned About 'Economic Uncertainty'

01/25/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Meeting Will Focus on 'Medicare for All' Proposals

01/29/2019 By Staff

Trendspotting

I Tried It: Celery Juice

01/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Education

Nonprofit Names New Preschool Program Director

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

01/24/2019 By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Claudia Baeza Gives Free Yoga Classes to Those Who Need Them Most

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe