Latino Nonprofit Names New Special Projects Coordinator

Corey Naeger Image: Courtesy UnidosNow

UnidosNow, a Sarasota nonprofit dedicated to helping Latinos achieve the American Dream, recently hired Corey Naeger as its special projects coordinator. Naeger holds a bachelor of science in elementary education with a concentration in special reading and a minor in Spanish and worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic. She previously worked for UnidosNow as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer.